Binance Delists These XRP and DOGE Pairs, BONE Token 'Renounced,' SEC Delays Ark Invest's Spot Bitcoin ETF Decision: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

These XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) pairs delisted by Binance amid regulatory firestorm

In a recent move, Binance crypto exchange made a decision to delist two unique trading pairs involving XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE). These pairs featured the Indonesian rupiah-pegged stablecoin, BinanceIDR (BIDR). The decision comes amid Binance's continuous efforts to clean up its operations in response to increased regulatory scrutiny. As a reminder, throughout the year, Binance has gone through numerous investigations. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Binace CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao might potentially face legal action by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).

Shiba Inu's BONE token renounced: Here's what it means

Yesterday, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya took to X platform to share that Shibarium's gas token BONE has gone through a process of "renouncing." This refers to the process of relinquishing control to bolster decentralization and secure the system against unwanted interventions. The change has benefited BONE, as after the renunciation, the token's value experienced a noticeable uptick, spiking by 7% to $0.90, per CoinGecko. However, at the moment of writing, BONE is changing hands at $0.84.

SEC delays Ark Invest's spot Bitcoin ETF decision