Shiba Inu's BONE Token Has Been Renounced. Here's What It Means

Wed, 09/27/2023 - 06:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This transition has transformed Shibarium's BONE into a fully decentralized entity
BONE, the gas token of Shiba Inu's Shibarium project, has undergone a significant change known as "renouncing". 

This process denotes that the contract owner has relinquished control, rendering BONE fully decentralized and insulated from any prospective alterations or manipulations. 

Kaal Dhairya, a developer in the Shiba Inu community, confirmed this development in a post on the X social media platform, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to building decentralized, permissionless systems that are beneficial to the community.

Understanding the renouncing process 

In the case of BONE token, "renouncing" refers to the process of relinquishing control to bolster decentralization and secure the system against unwanted interventions. 

The intricate process involved a Timelock contract and a decentralized multisig wallet, with every step rigorously tested for errors to maintain system integrity. The procedure included setting allocation points to zero, generating a dummy token, and updating reward structures before the final renouncement of the BONE contract.

A BONE price spike 

Post-renouncement, BONE experienced a noticeable uptick in value. The price of the Shiba Inu ecosystem token is up by nearly 7%, according to CoinGecko data, currently standing at $0.90, with a market cap of $226 million. 

However, the price of the native SHIB token is down 1.3% over the past 24 hours. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

