SHIB, XRP Payments Now Available for HSBC Bank Users via This Partnership

Shiba Inu, XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum can now be used by HSBC customers to pay bills

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blockchain payments system FCF Pay has made an exciting announcement that might ultimately boost crypto adoption.

In a new tweet, FCF Pay makes it known that users of top financial services firm HSBC can now pay their mortgage bills and loans with cryptocurrencies through FCF Pay.

HSBC customers!



We are delighted to announce that @HSBC users are eligible to pay their mortgage bills and loans with cryptocurrencies through FCF Pay.



Some of the accepted cryptocurrencies you can pay with:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple, Doge, Shiba Inu + Many more!… pic.twitter.com/SEzcveJ5vq — FCF PAY - Blockchain Payment System (@fcfpay) September 26, 2023

HSBC, one of the world's top banking and financial services firms, serves millions of customers across the globe, so the news remains a big development for cryptocurrencies.

HSBC customers will be able to pay with accepted cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP, including other crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin and several others.

"HSBC customers. We are delighted to announce that HSBC users are eligible to pay their mortgage bills and loans with cryptocurrencies through FCF Pay. Some of the accepted cryptocurrencies you can pay with are: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple, Doge, Shiba Inu, and many more," FCF Pay tweeted.

Earlier this month, FCF announced the debut of its crypto bill services, allowing customers to pay utility bills such as mortgages, auto payments, subscriptions and much more, with cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH and Shiba Inu. Users can also pay their electricity and water bills through the same service.

Cryptocurrency adoption continues to rise

Cryptocurrency adoption is constantly increasing, as is its utility as payment.

Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, recently launched a Bitcoin Adoption Fund for institutional investors through its digital asset subsidiary, Laser Digital Asset Management.

Nomura is a Japanese financial behemoth with over $500 billion in assets that provides brokerage services to prominent institutional clients. The Bitcoin-based fund will be the first in a series of upcoming digital adoption investment products.

In yet more big news, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Japan's largest banking group and Binance Japan, the Japanese arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, have announced a collaboration on the issuance of fiat-pegged stablecoins, according to a Tuesday release.