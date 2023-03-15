Binance CEO Causes Massive Pump on This Token But Then Crashes It

Wed, 03/15/2023 - 10:33
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Changpeng Zhao caused enormous price move after posting only one tweet but then makes it go down immediately
Binance CEO Causes Massive Pump on This Token But Then Crashes It
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently shared a tweet that announced the introduction of zero trading fees on TUSD pairs. This news caused a spike in the value of TrueFi (TRU). However, things took a turn when Zhao later clarified that TRU should not be related to TUSD. This caused an immediate reversal, leading to a large 15% drop that practically wiped out all the gains that TrueFi had made.

The reason behind the initial price pump was that TUSD was initially created by the TRU team and sold off later. However, it is still mentioned on their website and links to the Mint & Redeem feature in TRU's app. This caused some confusion on the market, leading to a surge in TRU's price.

TrueFi
Social: TradingView

The announcement by Zhao was seen as a big development for TrueFi, which had been struggling to gain traction in the DeFi space. The protocol offers uncollateralized loans and claims to have no defaults to date, making it an attractive option for investors. The zero trading fees on TUSD pairs would have made it even more appealing for traders, leading to a surge in demand for TRU.

Related
Elon Musk Tweets This, and Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Spikes 15%

However, the subsequent clarification from Zhao caused market sentiment to turn negative. The sudden reversal in price is a reminder of the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies, especially in the DeFi space. The market can be highly volatile, and investors need to be cautious before making any investment decisions.

While some traders were able to take significant profits, the incident highlights the importance of doing thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency. In order to avoid situations like that, investors should avoid so-called "aping" into assets that might or might not be tied to certain projects.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 1,318% After PuppyNet Launch – Half Billion Shiba Inu Gone in Single Burn
03/15/2023 - 10:15
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 1,318% After PuppyNet Launch – Half Billion Shiba Inu Gone in Single Burn
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Conflux (CFX) up 61%, Here Are 2 Reasons Why
03/15/2023 - 09:55
Conflux (CFX) up 61%, Here Are 2 Reasons Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Elon Musk Tweets This, and Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Spikes 15%
03/15/2023 - 09:40
Elon Musk Tweets This, and Cardano's Most Hyped AI Project Spikes 15%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev