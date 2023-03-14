Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 14

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have once again seized the initiative, as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 4%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the recently formed resistance at $308.4. Until the price is above that mark, there are high chances of seeing a further rise to the $325 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of BNB keeps rising after the breakout of the $300 zone. If the volume remains high and buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders may expect the test of the resistance at $335.5 shortly.

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), as the leading crypto is rising faster than Binance Coin (BNB). The rate has broken the support at 0.012570.

If the closure happens below that mark, the fall may continue to the next zone around 0.01150. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $316.7 at press time.