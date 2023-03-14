Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 14

Tue, 03/14/2023 - 15:55
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) show same growth as Bitcoin (BTC)?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls have once again seized the initiative, as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 4%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the recently formed resistance at $308.4. Until the price is above that mark, there are high chances of seeing a further rise to the $325 zone.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BNB keeps rising after the breakout of the $300 zone. If the volume remains high and buyers can hold the gained initiative, traders may expect the test of the resistance at $335.5 shortly.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), as the leading crypto is rising faster than Binance Coin (BNB). The rate has broken the support at 0.012570.

Related
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for March 13

If the closure happens below that mark, the fall may continue to the next zone around 0.01150. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $316.7 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Makes Biggest Comeback in 250 Days, Following 20% Rally
03/14/2023 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Makes Biggest Comeback in 250 Days, Following 20% Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BONE Fee to Send SHIB Goes Down Thousands of Percent, 916 Million XRP Moved by Ripple, Japanese Exchange Posts Positive Feedback on SHIB Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/14/2023 - 15:58
BONE Fee to Send SHIB Goes Down Thousands of Percent, 916 Million XRP Moved by Ripple, Japanese Exchange Posts Positive Feedback on SHIB Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Metaverse Advisor Meets Paramount Futurist, Here's Why It May Be Important
03/14/2023 - 15:40
Shiba Inu Metaverse Advisor Meets Paramount Futurist, Here's Why It May Be Important
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan