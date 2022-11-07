Binance (BNB) Launches $1 Million Rewards Campaign for Football Fans

Binance 'Football Fever 2022' campaign kicks off on Nov. 7, 2022, with total prize pool exceeding $1 million in equivalent

In a novel campaign, all NFT and sports enthusiasts will be able to support their favorite teams and share a $1 million prize pool: tokens, limited-edition NFTs and premium club experiences.

Binance "Football Fever 2022" invites all owners of NFT Passport to play

According to the official announcement shared by the team of the Binance (BNB) team, its "Football Fever 2022" initiative launches today, on Nov. 7, 2022. A unique community-driven event will introduce global sport fans and Web3 fans with each other.

Starting from Nov. 7, users can start claiming their NFT passports. Then, from Nov. 11 to Dec. 18, Binance (BNB) customers and owners of Binance NFT passports can begin rooting for their favorite sport team (in soccer, racing and other sports).

Users will be able to compete for exclusive prizes from both Binance and club-partners: soccer legends S.S. Lazio, FC Porto, Santos FC and Formula 1 racing team BWT Alpine.

Namely, users will claim exclusive brand NFTs and in-person offline experiences such as player meet-and-greets and training ground tours.

What are Binance Fan Tokens?

Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Tokens at Binance, highights that this release is part of Binance's campaign dedicated to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

Fans around the world will be tuning in to watch this historic tournament and we’re thrilled to be able to make those celebrations even more memorable. Not only is this a great way to feel a part of the action and have some fun, players have the chance to win incredible prizes, totally unique experiences and collectible NFTs. To make this experience even more special and allow fans to celebrate it with others, fans can also invite others to the game and challenge them to enjoy the fun together.

This game is a part of the Binance Fan Token project, a cryptocurrency platform designed for tokens associated with leading sport teams globally.

Binance Fan Tokens should be considered a subclass of utility token that fuels the online and offline fan experience, connecting teams and brands with their fans worldwide.