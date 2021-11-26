Billions in Crypto to Be Seized by IRS in 2022, Bloomberg Says

News
Fri, 11/26/2021 - 15:52
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is going to seize ten-digit sums in digital assets in the coming year
Billions in Crypto to Be Seized by IRS in 2022, Bloomberg Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee shared the crucial accomplishments reached by his unit in 2021 and explained why the next year may be even more "fruitful."

$3.5 billion in crypto seized in fiscal year 2021

According to the article by Bloomberg Crypto, the seized crypto accounts for 95% of all assets seized by the tax enforcement agency in fiscal year 2021.

Mr. Lee unveiled that out of $3.5 billion seized this year, more than $1 billion belonged to the attackers of now-defunct darknet marketplace Silk Road.

Typically, cryptocurrency is used to cover various dangerous criminal activities such as wire fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking and tax evasion.

Also, the IRS officer mentioned the case of a former Microsoft employee who utilized cryptocurrency to hide $10 million stolen from the company.

Related
Dutch Authorities Seize $29 Million Worth of Crypto

As covered by U.Today previously, Dutch enforcement bodies seized $29 million worth of crypto as the result of a series of Public Prosecution Service operations.

More visibility for crypto businesses in 2022

According to the official report released by the IRS on Nov. 25, 2021, its Criminal Investigations unit is laser-focused on cryptocurrency training and open-source intelligence practices (OSINT).

To facilitate these efforts, the service is going to launch the Advanced Collaboration & Data Center in Northern Virginia in the next year.

As such, in 2022, the service is going to seize far more impressive amounts of crypto. These plans are aligned with a recent law approved by President Joe Biden who made crypto brokers report the majority of transactions to the IRS.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image El Salvador Buys the Bitcoin Dip Amid "Black Friday Sale"
11/26/2021 - 19:28
El Salvador Buys the Bitcoin Dip Amid "Black Friday Sale"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Will Newegg Accept Shiba Inu? Mysterious Tweet Reignites Rumors
11/26/2021 - 18:58
Will Newegg Accept Shiba Inu? Mysterious Tweet Reignites Rumors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Gloats Over Bitcoin Crash
11/26/2021 - 16:04
"Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Gloats Over Bitcoin Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya