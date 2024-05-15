Advertisement
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz Makes Epic BTC, ETH, SOL Market Prediction

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz shares his insights into crypto market
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 11:03
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, shares his insights into the crypto market, hinting that cryptocurrencies have entered a consolidation phase. This phase, often seen as a period of stabilization following market upswings, may indicate a cooling-off period.

    Consolidation is characterized by assets moving sideways within a certain range, indicating equilibrium between buyers and sellers. Novogratz believes that this might be the current phase for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, which have seen significant volatility in recent months. The consolidation phase could be a precursor to the next bull run, depending on various market factors.

    Novogratz predicts that Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, may be stuck in the $55,000 to $75,000 range for the time being. 

    "We are in the consolidation phase in crypto. Bitcoin, Ethereum and everything else, Solana will consolidate, what does that mean? It means probably somewhere between $55,000 and $75,000 until the next set of circumstances, the next set of market events bring us higher," Novogratz said on a conference call, according to Bloomberg. 

    The cryptocurrency market has remained static since the record bull run in the previous two quarters, which was fueled by the launch of spot U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the Bitcoin halving event. 

    Bitcoin, however, fell as confidence about the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts faded due to continually strong economic readings.

    Novogratz stated that the cryptocurrency market experienced many tailwinds in Q4 and Q1. A cool-off may be likely in the present quarter; however, this might change in the next quarter if certain factors, such as Fed rate reduction, come into play.

    In the most recent indication of the U.S. economic outlook, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the U.S. economy is operating well and has a robust labor market. Inflation in the United States did not rise further in the first quarter. 

    Uncertain if inflation will continue, Powell hinted that raising interest rates might not be the next step, but they are likely to remain steady.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    
