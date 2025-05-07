Ripple USD Stablecoin Rockets 37% in Volume: What's Going On?

Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD has posted a big jump in trading activity, with 24-hour volume jumping 37.72% to $68.58 million, according to CoinMarketCap. This spike places Ripple USD among the most actively traded stablecoins in recent days, drawing attention in a highly competitive market dominated by USDT and USDC.

However, the real story lies in its growing market positioning, as Ripple USD’s volume-to-market cap ratio has now reached 21.6% - a high figure for a stablecoin, suggesting a notable uptick in transaction and trading activity.

The sudden volume increase may be attributed to a key development - RLUSD’s listing yesterday on Gemini, a major U.S. crypto exchange. Listings on regulated, high-visibility platforms tend to provide liquidity boosts and broader market exposure, and the stablecoin is now benefiting from that effect.

At press time, Ripple USD holds a market capitalization of approximately $317 million, placing it behind leading stablecoins like Tether (USDT), USDC and DAI, but ahead of others such as Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and EURC. Despite the competition, Ripple’s presence in the rankings is gradually solidifying.

Behind the scenes, Ripple has reportedly made an attempt to acquire Circle's USDC stablecoin business, with estimated offer sizes ranging from $5 billion to $20 billion. Though no deal has materialized, the move signals Ripple’s long-term ambition to expand its stablecoin footprint and challenge existing giants.

Whether the recent momentum translates into lasting traction or not, RLUSD’s breakout week positions it as the stablecoin to watch in 2025.