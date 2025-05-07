Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) to Remove Zero? Hidden Price Bounce

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 12:25
    Cardano could be on verge of unexpected price rally, moving toward new horizons for price
    Cardano (ADA) to Remove Zero? Hidden Price Bounce
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano may be getting ready to make a surprise move that would raise it back above the critical $1 mark, which would effectively remove a zero from its price. The asset has not been gathering much attention lately, but there is a clear signal: ADA is steadily gaining strength beneath the surface.

    ADA is currently trading at about $0.68, trapped in a small range just below the 200 EMA (about $0.72) and the 100 EMA (currently around $0.71). Although any short-term bullish momentum has been capped by this double-layer resistance, it is noteworthy that Cardano has not broken down significantly. Indicating that buyers are still successfully defending support levels, it is keeping its structure above the 50 EMA.

    Article image
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The fact that the volume is still low and neither extremely bullish nor extremely bearish indicates that the asset is in an accumulation phase. When combined with relative strength indicators that do not indicate significant overbought pressure, these frequently serve as precursors to breakout moves. The asset has room to rise as long as the RSI stays close to 55.

    A possible breakout is further supported by the concealed bullish divergence on shorter time frames. The value of $0.80-$0.85 is the next target zone if ADA is able to break through the $0.72 zone and remain above the 200 EMA. If that is broken, a retest of $1, a level not seen since early 2024, is possible.

    In addition to being a psychological victory, removing that zero at $1 would confirm a longer-term reversal structure that has been subtly developing since the March bottom. But if resistance is not overcome, ADA may return to $0.62 or even $0.60, which are crucial supports that must hold to preserve the bullish structure.

    #Cardano
