    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital 6,000 ETH Purchase Signals Institutional Interest

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    ETH acquisition comes amid backdrop of increasing institutional interest in Ethereum
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 11:21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a bold move that has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency market, Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings has made a significant purchase of 6,000 ETH worth $19.8 million.

    This acquisition comes amid a backdrop of increasing institutional interest in Ethereum, indicating a growing recognition of its potential.

    The purchase also comes at a time when Ethereum's price has experienced a notable drop, a factor that did not deter the investment firm from capitalizing on the opportunity.

    Besides Galaxy Digital, Asia-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital has also snapped up a sizable quantity of ETH: 5,207.4 ETH worth $17.2 million.

    According to Lookonchain, Fenbushi Capital and Galaxy Digital withdrew ETH from Binance after the market fell. Fenbushi Capital withdrew 5,207.4 ETH worth $17.2 million from Binance, and Galaxy Digital withdrew 6,000 ETH worth $19.8 million a few hours later.

    Both acquisitions occur at a time when Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has seen volatility due to macroeconomic uncertainty and regulatory developments.

    Ethereum declined for two days in a row to begin the new month and quarter as the U.S. dollar unexpectedly strengthened.

    The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap plunged as low as $3,211, taking its two-day loss to over 7%. As of the time of writing, ETH has risen 0.13% in the previous 24 hours to $3,340, as the market persists in lackluster trading.

    Despite ETH's present price action, Galaxy Digital's decision to accumulate Ethereum now might suggest a long-term strategy that looks beyond current market swings.

    This strategy appears to be paying off as, according to recent reports, Galaxy Digital turned a profit, with its shares up about 39% this year after nearly tripling in 2023.

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

