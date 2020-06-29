Billionaire Mark Cuban Still Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin

News
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 14:30
Alex Dovbnya
Billionaire Mark Cuban jokingly rejects the ludicrous idea of issuing bananas on the Blockchain
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

American entrepreneur Mark Cuban has reignited the debate about Bitcoin and bananas in his recent tweet.

While replying to the tongue-in-cheek suggestion from Andreas Antonopoulos about tracking bananas on the blockchain, Cuban jokingly replied that there would be no HODLers here.

image by @mcuban

Related
IBM’s Blockchain Technology Will Let You Know More About Salmon You Eat

Bananas, not Bitcoin  

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin skeptic posited that bananas were easier to trade than the world’s largest cryptocurrency during his April interview with Anthony Pompliano.  

You’re going to have to make it friction-free so grandma can do it, adding “the fact that we are arguing so much about it, and you have so many stands about Bitcoin — that just proves the point, that it's difficult.

Earlier this month, Cuban conceded that Bitcoin could act as a store of value, but he was highly skeptical of its chances of replacing the current financial system.   

In his latest tweet, the Dallas Mavericks owner also came after Bitcoin’s slow transaction speed (it might take more than 30 minutes for one transfer), claiming that it would only take him one minute to eat a banana.

His basketball team started accepting BTC back in August 2019, but it only managed to collect a total of five payments. 

Related
Peter Schiff Is Not Impressed by Mark Cuban's Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings

Getting money right

Cuban’s main problem with Bitcoin is its lack of appeal for the general public. Hence, he once urged cryptocurrency advocates to convince their neighbors to buy it (not him). 

The cryptocurrency industry is yet to come up with a use case that would usher Bitcoin into the mainstream.

In the podcast that piqued Cuban’s interest, Antonopoulos argues that sound money and governance are the two main killer apps, but it’s impossible to build new applications (including bananas on the blockchain) without ‘getting money right.’

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 minutes ago

IOTA Announces Three Phases That Will Lead to Coordicide Release

Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Names Bullish Case for Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 hours ago

Fear Rises of Black Thursday Reoccurring With Bitcoin Collapse, Analyst Says
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies