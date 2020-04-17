Billionaire Mark Cuban Riles Up Bitcoin Twitter by Comparing Satoshi to James Naismith

News
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 19:16
Alex Dovbnya
Mark Cuban starts a Twitter debate with Tyler Winklevoss over the complexity of Bitcoin (BTC)
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Billionaire and "Shark Tank" host Mark Cuban has ignited a debate on Bitcoin Twitter by trying to compare Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of the world's first cryptocurrency, to basketball founder James Naismith 

In such a way, Cuban attempted to prove his point that Bitcoin is way too complicated for the ordinary Joe to use.

Related
Billionaire Mark Cuban: Bitcoin (BTC) Has Potential Benefit If We Crash Thanks to Fed

The tale of two inventions

Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss sparred with Cuban over the complexity of basketball. The former argued that the rules of basketball are "far more peculiar" than Bitcoin (BTC), but this doesn't stop millions of fans around the globe from enjoying the game. 

Cuban, who owns NBA's Dallas Mavericks, replied that basketball was started by "a guy named Jim" who didn't want children to get bored. In sharp contrast to that, Bitcoin is the brainchild of an anonymous individual who created it to "give millions something to argue about."

As reported by U.Today, Cuban said that he wasn't opposed to Bitcoin, but he said that its proponents had to explain it to their neighbors.  

Related
Peter Schiff: 'Why Isn't Bitcoin Already at $50,000?'

Bitcoiners join the fray  

In response, Winklevoss quipped that less than one percent of Dallas Mavericks knew who actually created basketball. This argument is supposed to support his point that Bitcoin can be complex and still win reach mainstream acceptance. 

Multiple Bitcoin advocates have stepped into the fray to support Winkelvoss, with Preston Pysh predicting that the BTC price can reach $100,000 and Tuur Demeester recommending Cuban to hold 1 BTC for each of his kids. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Bitcoin Price Predicted to Go to $50,000 by Trading Guru Peter Brandt (but Don't Get Too Excited)
We've Only Seen 'Peek' of COVID-19 Economic Crash, Says Former Coinbase Exec
This Is Best-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Before Halving
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy