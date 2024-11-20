    aZen Migrates to peaq to Decentralize Universal Compute with DePIN

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    aZen Protocol becomes latest project to join peaq’s ecosystem of DePIN innovators
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 14:59
    aZen Migrates to peaq to Decentralize Universal Compute with DePIN
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In its journey in the decentralized computations segment, aZen Protocol, a Dynamic Fractional NFT (dfNFTs) pioneer, migrates from Solana (SOL) to peaq for better resource efficiency.

    aZen migrates to peaq, starts leveraging its Modular DePIN infrastructure

    According to the official statement by the two teams, aZen Protocol, the project behind ZenHive, a commercial-grade DePIN product, scores a long-term strategic collaboration with peaq, the blockchain powering the Machine Economy and DePIN.

    Article image
    Image by aZen Protocol

    aZen is building a DePIN for decentralized computation that enables people to earn rewards for sharing their compute resources from IoT devices, smartphones, PCs and more, with businesses that need them.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin
    Almost 15 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are Whales Ready?
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Shiba Inu Lead Breaks Silence on Plan for SHIB Ecosystem: Details

    The protocol is focused on various applications of Heterogeneous Computing, Ubiquitous Computing, Distributed Computing and Federated Computing, empowering Web3 and Web2 businesses to scale efficiently and cost-effectively.

    Advertisement

    Dr. Felix Xia, founder of aZen Protocol, highlights the importance of migration to peaq for aZen’s mission and the DePIN sphere as a whole:

    aZen Protocol simplifies the complex challenge of heterogeneous computing by unifying diverse computational resources and orchestrating them through smart contracts. While many DePIN projects attract significant supply through token incentives, the real challenge lies on the demand side. To address this, aZen Protocol developed products like ZenHive, transitioning traditional cloud-based solutions to DePIN-based architectures.

    After building on Solana, aZen is moving to peaq and will outfit all devices on its DePIN of 30,000+ units with self-sovereign peaq IDs, including both ZenHive edge computing hardware and other devices, bringing them on-chain on peaq.

    aZen to launch token on peaq

    Leonard Dorlöchter, cofounder of peaq, is excited by the latest addition to its DePIN ecosystem and the disruptive potential of aZen:

    DePINs can easily outscale traditional IT businesses in a wide variety of branches, from compute to content distribution, delivering better service at a lower price. aZen is taking on this challenge, and its early momentum positions it well to further capitalize on the global digitalization. We are excited to see it leverage peaq and look forward to its deployment and growth as part of the Machine Economy.

    Once integrated, aZen Protocol will also develop and deploy on peaq smart contracts for minting and managing its dfNFTs, enabling the community to pool their tokenized computation resources and power various digital services. 

    Finally, it will launch its native token on peaq, also setting up reward distribution on the network, powering the machine economy.

    #aZen #peaq
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 14:30
    New Bitcoin All-Time High Triggers Extreme Greed on Cryptocurrency Market
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 14:18
    1.7 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's What Changed
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Bitcoin All-Time High Triggers Extreme Greed on Cryptocurrency Market
    1.7 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's What Changed
    XRP Rockets 454% in Liquidation Imbalance as Bears Fuel Price Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD