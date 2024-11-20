aZen Migrates to peaq to Decentralize Universal Compute with DePIN

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In its journey in the decentralized computations segment, aZen Protocol, a Dynamic Fractional NFT (dfNFTs) pioneer, migrates from Solana (SOL) to peaq for better resource efficiency.

aZen migrates to peaq, starts leveraging its Modular DePIN infrastructure

According to the official statement by the two teams, aZen Protocol , the project behind ZenHive, a commercial-grade DePIN product, scores a long-term strategic collaboration with peaq , the blockchain powering the Machine Economy and DePIN .

Image by aZen Protocol

aZen is building a DePIN for decentralized computation that enables people to earn rewards for sharing their compute resources from IoT devices, smartphones, PCs and more, with businesses that need them.

The protocol is focused on various applications of Heterogeneous Computing, Ubiquitous Computing, Distributed Computing and Federated Computing, empowering Web3 and Web2 businesses to scale efficiently and cost-effectively.

Dr. Felix Xia, founder of aZen Protocol, highlights the importance of migration to peaq for aZen’s mission and the DePIN sphere as a whole:

aZen Protocol simplifies the complex challenge of heterogeneous computing by unifying diverse computational resources and orchestrating them through smart contracts. While many DePIN projects attract significant supply through token incentives, the real challenge lies on the demand side. To address this, aZen Protocol developed products like ZenHive, transitioning traditional cloud-based solutions to DePIN-based architectures.

After building on Solana, aZen is moving to peaq and will outfit all devices on its DePIN of 30,000+ units with self-sovereign peaq IDs, including both ZenHive edge computing hardware and other devices, bringing them on-chain on peaq.

aZen to launch token on peaq

Leonard Dorlöchter, cofounder of peaq, is excited by the latest addition to its DePIN ecosystem and the disruptive potential of aZen:

DePINs can easily outscale traditional IT businesses in a wide variety of branches, from compute to content distribution, delivering better service at a lower price. aZen is taking on this challenge, and its early momentum positions it well to further capitalize on the global digitalization. We are excited to see it leverage peaq and look forward to its deployment and growth as part of the Machine Economy.

Once integrated, aZen Protocol will also develop and deploy on peaq smart contracts for minting and managing its dfNFTs, enabling the community to pool their tokenized computation resources and power various digital services.

Finally, it will launch its native token on peaq, also setting up reward distribution on the network, powering the machine economy.