NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August

Devin Finzer, CEO and co-founder of OpenSea, a mainstream marketplace for non-fungible tokens, shares the statistics of its jaw-dropping trading volume in August.
$1 billion for the segment leader
According to the latest announcement shared by Mr. Finzer in his Twitter account, his Ethereum-based marketplace OpenSea registered a record-breaking trading volume of $1 billion in August.
OpenSea just hit $1B in trading volume for the month of August so far.— Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) August 17, 2021
And it's still day 0 for NFTs.
He admitted that, despite this massive accomplishment, NFT markets are still taking their first baby steps.
According to data shared by DappRadar analytical platform, Aug. 14, 2021 was a record-breaking trading day for OpenSea. Almost 25,000 users authorized 79,800 transactions with a net value over $75 million.
In the past 30 days, OpenSea processed $1.24 billion in trading volume, witnessing an eye-watering increase of 935.4% compared to the previous period.
NFTs are on fire again
In July, OpenSea secured $100 million in funding led by top-notch VC Andreessen Horowitz; its valuation rocketed to $1.5 billion.
Interest in non-fungible tokens started making headlines again. Price rallies of the tokens of the top NFT-centric projects reflect this trend perfectly.
For instance, AXS coin of Axie Infinity gamified metaverse spiked from $18.7 to $73 in less than three weeks.