NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August

Digital collectibles mania seems to be back as flagship NFT marketplace prints new record

Devin Finzer, CEO and co-founder of OpenSea, a mainstream marketplace for non-fungible tokens, shares the statistics of its jaw-dropping trading volume in August.

$1 billion for the segment leader

According to the latest announcement shared by Mr. Finzer in his Twitter account, his Ethereum-based marketplace OpenSea registered a record-breaking trading volume of $1 billion in August.

OpenSea just hit $1B in trading volume for the month of August so far.



And it's still day 0 for NFTs.

He admitted that, despite this massive accomplishment, NFT markets are still taking their first baby steps.

According to data shared by DappRadar analytical platform, Aug. 14, 2021 was a record-breaking trading day for OpenSea. Almost 25,000 users authorized 79,800 transactions with a net value over $75 million.

In the past 30 days, OpenSea processed $1.24 billion in trading volume, witnessing an eye-watering increase of 935.4% compared to the previous period.

NFTs are on fire again

In July, OpenSea secured $100 million in funding led by top-notch VC Andreessen Horowitz; its valuation rocketed to $1.5 billion.

Interest in non-fungible tokens started making headlines again. Price rallies of the tokens of the top NFT-centric projects reflect this trend perfectly.

For instance, AXS coin of Axie Infinity gamified metaverse spiked from $18.7 to $73 in less than three weeks.