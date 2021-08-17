NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August

News
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 11:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Digital collectibles mania seems to be back as flagship NFT marketplace prints new record
NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Devin Finzer, CEO and co-founder of OpenSea, a mainstream marketplace for non-fungible tokens, shares the statistics of its jaw-dropping trading volume in August.

$1 billion for the segment leader

According to the latest announcement shared by Mr. Finzer in his Twitter account, his Ethereum-based marketplace OpenSea registered a record-breaking trading volume of $1 billion in August.

He admitted that, despite this massive accomplishment, NFT markets are still taking their first baby steps.

According to data shared by DappRadar analytical platform, Aug. 14, 2021 was a record-breaking trading day for OpenSea. Almost 25,000 users authorized 79,800 transactions with a net value over $75 million.

OpenSea marketplace surpasses $1bln in trading volume in August
Image by DappRadar

In the past 30 days, OpenSea processed $1.24 billion in trading volume, witnessing an eye-watering increase of 935.4% compared to the previous period.

NFTs are on fire again

In July, OpenSea secured $100 million in funding led by top-notch VC Andreessen Horowitz; its valuation rocketed to $1.5 billion.

Related
UFC to Launch NFT Collection. Here's Why This Is Good News for Fighters

Interest in non-fungible tokens started making headlines again. Price rallies of the tokens of the top NFT-centric projects reflect this trend perfectly.

For instance, AXS coin of Axie Infinity gamified metaverse spiked from $18.7 to $73 in less than three weeks.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF, Ready to Oppose SEC Chairman
08/17/2021 - 11:33
Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF, Ready to Oppose SEC Chairman
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
08/17/2021 - 11:21
NFT Heavyweight OpenSea Hits $1 Billion in Trading Volume in August
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin-Friendly Cathie Wood’s ARK Keeps Dumping Shares of Coinbase, GBTC, Square, Tesla, Here’s Why
08/17/2021 - 09:58
Bitcoin-Friendly Cathie Wood’s ARK Keeps Dumping Shares of Coinbase, GBTC, Square, Tesla, Here’s Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan