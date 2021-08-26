Video Game Giant EA Wants to Explore Blockchain and NFTs

Thu, 08/26/2021 - 19:20
EA Sports is looking to hire a cryptocurrency-savvy executive
Video Game Giant EA Wants to Explore Blockchain and NFTs
EA Sports, a division of video game giant Electronic Arts, is seeking to hire a cryptocurrency-savvy senior director of brand for its competitive gaming division, according to a recent job posting on LinkedIn.

The company is exploring opportunities in blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs):

We set the pace for EA’s investment in gaming subscriptions, our PC storefront and platform, competitive gaming (including FIFA , Apex Legends, and Madden NFL ), as well as new business opportunities, including fantasy sports, blockchain and NFTs, and more.

EA is looking for potential candidates with at least 10 years of experience in brand development, marketing and growing audiences.

Whoever gets the job will be responsible for hiring a team of brand directors for games like FIFA and Apex Legends as well as leading EA’s marketing budget.  

Last week, Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s head of gaming, tweeted that he was bullish on NFTs.

As reported by U.Today, Amazon and Walmart are also on the hunt for cryptocurrency experts.

