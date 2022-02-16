Avalanche Total Value Locked Surpassed $11 Billion, Coming Closer to BNB

News
Wed, 02/16/2022 - 11:03
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Avalanche's TVL approaches BNB and establishes its place in the top five
Avalanche Total Value Locked Surpassed $11 Billion, Coming Closer to BNB
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The total value of AVAX locked has surpassed $11 billion as the market once again switched its attention from traditional cryptocurrencies to decentralized financial solutions like crypto lending, farming and others, according to DeFi LIama.

According to the DeFi LIama tracking service, the total value locked in AVAX has surpassed $11 billion as the majority of allocated funds stay in the AAVE protocol, which allows users to provide lending services to others.

The total TVL for the AAVE protocol currently stays at approximately $13.5 billion and has faced a $1 billion increase since Feb. 7. But while the protocol holds an impressive volume of funds locked in its contract, it is still $6 billion away from the current all-time high of $19 billion.

Networks TVL
Source: DeFi LIama

Second place on the AVAX network is being held by the Trader Joe protocol, which is a decentralized trading protocol that currently holds $1.5 billion in TVL.

As for the AVAX competitors, first place in the total-value locked is held by the Ethereum network, with more than $127 billion worth of Ether being locked in various smart contracts. Second place goes to the Luna network, with $16 billion locked.

Related
430 Million SHIB Burned, While This SHIB Burner Plans New Ways of Destroying Tokens

Avalanche's closest competitor, BNB, currently holds $13 billion in total value locked, but at the same time, the network faces a significant 10% monthly loss in the number of funds locked in the contract. Such a rapid drop in the number of funds held in BNB contracts could be tied to the shift in market sentiment.

Fifth place on the network with the biggest TVL is being closed by the Fantom network with $8.5 billion locked in various contracts right now.

At press time, Avalanche's native token, AVAX, is trading at $93 and goes through a three-day rally with a 20% price increase.

#Avalanche News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
02/16/2022 - 15:06
Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
02/16/2022 - 14:54
India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
02/16/2022 - 14:42
Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan