Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP to $3 or $1.07? Legendary Trader Reveals Epic XRP Price Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 13:11
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt breaks silence on XRP price
    Advertisement
    XRP to $3 or $1.07? Legendary Trader Reveals Epic XRP Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There are moments on the market when patterns emerge so clearly that even the most skeptical traders take notice. For Peter Brandt, one of the most respected figures in technical analysis, this appears to be one of those moments - at least when it comes to XRP. 

    Advertisement

    Without leaning into personal predictions or emotional stakes - even though Brandt is known as an XRP skeptic - the expert trader has shared an updated chart, pointing to a textbook head and shoulders formation that could define the cryptocurrency’s next move.

    Related
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 05:54
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $3 or $1.07? Legendary Trader Reveals Epic XRP Price Prediction
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Death Cross: What's Next?
    1.15 Million XRP in 24 Hours: $3 Ready?
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason

    XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has found itself in a tightly confined range. The way Brandt sees it, anything above $3 is a dangerous zone to short, while dipping below $1.90 could spell trouble for holders. 

    Advertisement

    Then there is the pattern projection: a potential target of $1.07, if the head and shoulders play out as expected.

    His chart, which is attached to his update, makes everything clear: there is no need for hidden messages. It is just a straightforward technical view, based on the data. 

    For anyone who is curious, XRP's all-time high is still at $3.40, which feels like ancient history at the moment.

    Related
    XRP Price History Reveals Ugly Truth for Crypto Bulls
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 14:43
    XRP Price History Reveals Ugly Truth for Crypto Bulls
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    There is no attempt to persuade anyone here, no call to action. It is just a look at the market, a nod to how patterns usually behave and a little acknowledgement to those who understand what these formations usually mean. 

    Markets move, traders react and patterns tell their own stories. Whether XRP follows the textbook path or defies expectations, Brandt has simply pointed at the chart and let the numbers speak for themselves.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 12:40
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) at $0.29: What's Next for Price?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 11:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Death Cross: What's Next?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to $3 or $1.07? Legendary Trader Reveals Epic XRP Price Prediction
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) at $0.29: What's Next for Price?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Death Cross: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD