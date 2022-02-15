$2.29 Million in Ethereum Bought by Top 3 Shiba Inu Whale as ETH Soars to $3,100

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

While the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has added 6.72% today so far, a top whale who holds the majority of its portfolio in ETH, has acquired more Ethereum to add to its stash.

In the meantime, the number of ETH non-zero wallets has reached a new milestone of 75,154,121, according to a recent Glassnode tweet.

SHIB holding whale buys $2.29 million in ETH

As reported by an on-chain data service that tracks the 1,000 largest whales on various blockchain platforms, WhaleStats, the whale going by the name of "Light" (ranked third by WhaleStats) purchased a large amount of Ethereum worth $2,294,175 and added 761 ETH to his Ether stash.

ETH is the largest holding of "Light" and comprises 48.71% of his portfolio ($194,695,552 worth of ETH). The second biggest holding of this investor is Binance chain-based Bitcoin (BTCB), comprising 25% of his portfolio worth $99,942,821.

Shiba Inu is the third largest cryptocurrency here. The share of the second biggest meme cryptocurrency constitutes 5.81%, which is the equivalent of $23,223,612.

Among the other coins held by the whale in more or less large amounts are MATIC, ADA and DOT as well. Earlier today, it was reported that SHIB, ADA, LINK and DOGE are among the top coins owned by the largest BSC whales.

Image via WhaleStats

Ethereum and Bitcoin surge

Meanwhile, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have demonstrated a rise within a few hours today. Bitcoin has added 4.24%, rising from $42,599 to $44,405.

The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ether, showed a rise of 6.72%, jumping from $2,919 to $3,109. Both coins printed a long green candle at the start of the rise.