$2.29 Million in Ethereum Bought by Top 3 Shiba Inu Whale as ETH Soars to $3,100

News
Tue, 02/15/2022 - 13:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top 3 SHIB whale acquires almost $3 million worth of Ethereum, while coin's price spikes to $3,100 zone
$2.29 Million in Ethereum Bought by Top 3 Shiba Inu Whale as ETH Soars to $3,100
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

While the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has added 6.72% today so far, a top whale who holds the majority of its portfolio in ETH, has acquired more Ethereum to add to its stash.

In the meantime, the number of ETH non-zero wallets has reached a new milestone of 75,154,121, according to a recent Glassnode tweet.

SHIB holding whale buys $2.29 million in ETH

As reported by an on-chain data service that tracks the 1,000 largest whales on various blockchain platforms, WhaleStats, the whale going by the name of "Light" (ranked third by WhaleStats) purchased a large amount of Ethereum worth $2,294,175 and added 761 ETH to his Ether stash.

ETH is the largest holding of "Light" and comprises 48.71% of his portfolio ($194,695,552 worth of ETH). The second biggest holding of this investor is Binance chain-based Bitcoin (BTCB), comprising 25% of his portfolio worth $99,942,821.

Shiba Inu is the third largest cryptocurrency here. The share of the second biggest meme cryptocurrency constitutes 5.81%, which is the equivalent of $23,223,612.

Among the other coins held by the whale in more or less large amounts are MATIC, ADA and DOT as well. Earlier today, it was reported that SHIB, ADA, LINK and DOGE are among the top coins owned by the largest BSC whales.

whaleportfolio_SHIBADA
Image via WhaleStats

Related
Shiba Inu "Trifecta" Now Supported by Mover Crypto Card

Ethereum and Bitcoin surge

Meanwhile, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have demonstrated a rise within a few hours today. Bitcoin has added 4.24%, rising from $42,599 to $44,405.

The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ether, showed a rise of 6.72%, jumping from $2,919 to $3,109. Both coins printed a long green candle at the start of the rise.

ETHrise_0023
Image via TradingView
#SHIB News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Monero (XMR) Closer to 51% Attack Than Ever Before, Here's Why
02/15/2022 - 13:42
Monero (XMR) Closer to 51% Attack Than Ever Before, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Mastercard Plans on Hiring 500 More Cryptocurrency Specialists, Aims to Help Banks with Crypto Adoption
02/15/2022 - 13:29
Mastercard Plans on Hiring 500 More Cryptocurrency Specialists, Aims to Help Banks with Crypto Adoption
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Facing Strong Price Increase as Crypto Market Recovers
02/15/2022 - 13:04
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Facing Strong Price Increase as Crypto Market Recovers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan