Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 27

The market is back to red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Unlike other coins, the rate of Toncoin (TON) has rocketed by 9% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the price of TON keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, growth is likely to continue to the $4 mark tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the $3.914 level.

If it happens around it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $4-$4.10 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the price of TON is breaking the $3.903 level. If the bar closes above it, traders may witness ongoing growth to the $4.40-$4.60 area.

TON is trading at $3.90 at press time.