    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 9:42
    Ripple expands its payment solution to African market thanks to this new partnership
    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple blockchain behemoth has inked a new partnership to roll out its payment solution to a new market. Now, Ripple, together will Chipper Cash, will enable cross-border payments in Africa.

    Ripple Pay leverages XRP for seamless and cheap payments across countries.

    Ripple Payments and XRP expand in Africa

    According to a blog post published by Ripple, the company has struck a strategic partnership with payments provider Chipper Cash. The goal of their collaboration is to improve cross-border payments in Africa, leveraging Ripple’s blockchain technology for fast, low-cost and overall more efficient payments thanks to RippleNet and XRP.

    Chipper Cash will share with Ripple its user base, which is five million, in almost a dozen countries across the African continent. Thanks to the partnership, customers will be able to transfer and receive money from around the world 24/7/365 with lower friction in a fraction of the time taken for the same services by other payment providers. This move is expected to make payments across Africa much more efficient than before.

    Ripple first set its footprint in Africa in 2023, partnering with Onafriq, and now it is expanding thanks to Chipper Cash.

    Crypto payments spreading quickly around world

    Reece Merrick, Ripple’s top executive responsible for the region, commented on the partnership, calling it a “key milestone in the expansion of Ripple’s business in Africa.” He believes that now consumers and enterprises across Africa are waking up to embracing the potential of blockchain, therefore, Ripple is offering them this potential in the form of its crypto-based payment solution.

    Merrick believes that with the current noticeable growth of the cross-border payments market around the world, more and more companies like Chipper Cash are dipping their toes into crypto payments, raising their efficiency and driving innovation.

    Ham Serunjogi, the Chipper Cash founder and CEO, said that crypto-powered payments are the future. They can improve global financial inclusion, provide companies access to global markets and improve the lives of individuals all over Africa. He feels excited about partnering with Ripple because of its blockchain tech potential “to enable consumers to receive payments faster and at lower cost.”

    #Ripple News #XRP

