Australian Man “Pirated” All NFTs, ETH Network to Hit 1 Million Burned Coins, SHIB/EUR Pair Available on Bitpanda: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Australian man “pirated” all NFTs on Ethereum and Solana

Yesterday, Twitter users were shaken by a post from a software developer from Australia, who appeared to right-click all NFTs minted on Ethereum and Solana. Geoffrey Huntley, the man behind this mind-blowing stunt, created a 17.96 terabyte torrent website called The NFT Bay, where one can find a gigantic collection of NFT screenshots. Huntley calls his work an “art project,” adding that it is meant for others to study "this generation's tulip mania."

Ethereum Network to hit 1 million burned coins in the next few days

The burning mechanism that takes a large portion of ETH coins out of circulation is one of the main things fueling Ethereum’s bullrun. At the moment, the mechanism presented in the EIP-1559 update has helped to burn more than 930,000 ETH. With the current burn rate at around 12,000 coins per day, the network will see the millionth coin being burned in the next 4-5 days.

Shiba Inu can now be traded against euro on Bitpanda

Yesterday, Peter Thiel’s Bitpanda announced that it added a euro trading pair for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. The pair was promised to become fully available for trading today, on Nov. 19. Initially, Bitpanda added support for the SHIB token in early October, which came before the cryptocurrency's eye-popping rally that took place last month.

This week, Shiba Inu has also been integrated by keyless cryptocurrency wallet ZenGo and payment processor CoinGate .

Shiba Inu dominance reaches 21% among whale-tier holders