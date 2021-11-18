Shiba Inu Dominance Reaches 21% Among Whale-Tier Holders

While Shiba Inu is not showing the most impressive market performance, its fundamental background remains strong

While Shiba Inu's market performance leaves much to be desired, background on-chain and market data suggest that large investors are still interested in purchasing some tokens for their portfolios, according to Whalestats .

The service tracks the holdings of the 1,000 largest Ethereum addresses holding Erc-20 tokens. Previously, U.Today reported that Shiba Inu regained its place among the most popular holdings in large wallets. Now, whales have decided to increase their position in the meme-based tokens.

Total holdings of all tokens have been redistributed, and Shiba Inu has gained additional dominance compared to previous periods. Now, 21% of the biggest wallets hold Shiba Inu, compared to 17% yesterday.

Shiba Inu remains in the top five most-purchased tokens in a 30-day period with $1.3 million of the average purchase amount and 23.5 billion of the average token quantity.

At press time, Shiba trades with a 6.4% daily loss, previously losing an additional 10% of its value on Nov. 16.