"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Integrated by One of Leading Crypto Payment Processors

Lithuania-based crypto payment processor CoinGate has added support for Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu , the company announced on Wednesday .



Founded back in 2014, right after cryptocurrencies tapped into the mainstream consciousness for the first time, CoinGate remains one of the most prominent crypto companies in the Baltic region. It currently supports over 500 merchants, focusing on small and medium-sized businesses.



Apart from processing payments, CoinGate also allows buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Users can buy Shiba Inu with a 1% fee.



In addition, it is also possible to purchase gift cards with a slew of cryptocurrencies.



The company has a 50-strong team after experiencing significant growth because of the ongoing bull run.





As reported by U.Today , ZenGo, a Samsung-invested cryptocurrency wallet, added Shiba Inu on Tuesday.