Wed, 11/17/2021 - 20:15
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu is readying for a merchant adoption boost after the CoinGate integration
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Integrated by One of Leading Crypto Payment Processors
Lithuania-based crypto payment processor CoinGate has added support for Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu, the company announced on Wednesday.  

Founded back in 2014, right after cryptocurrencies tapped into the mainstream consciousness for the first time, CoinGate remains one of the most prominent crypto companies in the Baltic region. It currently supports over 500 merchants, focusing on small and medium-sized businesses.

Apart from processing payments, CoinGate also allows buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Users can buy Shiba Inu with a 1% fee.     

In addition, it is also possible to purchase gift cards with a slew of cryptocurrencies.

The company has a 50-strong team after experiencing significant growth because of the ongoing bull run.

As reported by U.Today, ZenGo, a Samsung-invested cryptocurrency wallet, added Shiba Inu on Tuesday.
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

