Shiba Inu Can Now Be Traded Against Euro on Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Trading Platform

News
Thu, 11/18/2021 - 14:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitpanda has launched a euro trading pair for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency
Bitpanda, an Austrian cryptocurrency trading platform backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, has added a euro trading pair for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, the company announced Thursday.

For now, the SHIB/EUR pair is in post-only mode. It will become fully available for trading on Nov. 19.

Shiba Inu holders can already trade the Dogecoin rival against the euro on Binance, Coinbase and Bitvavo.

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase Pro listed new fiat trading pairs for Shiba Inu in early November.

Bitpanda, which is currently valued at $4.1 billion, initially added support for the second-largest meme coin in early October, which came before the cryptocurrency's gargantuan rally that took place last month.

Apart from crypto, the Vienna-based firm also lets its customers invest in precious metals, equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It competes with the likes of eToro and Revolut.

In August, the crypto broker raised $263 million during a funding round that was helmed by Valar Ventures, Thiel's venture capital firm.

Growing adoption, falling prices

This week, Shiba Inu has also been integrated by keyless cryptocurrency wallet ZenGo and payment processor CoinGate.

Despite growing adoption, the meme coin is the top laggard among major altcoins, plunging by more than 8% over the past 24 hours.

The whole cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin dropping below $59,000.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

