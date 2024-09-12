Arctic7 Partners With Random Games for Unioverse Project

Random Games has announced a partnership with renowned game development studio Arctic7. The project will explore content development opportunities within the Unioverse.

Unioverse is a sci-fi franchise and game creation platform. With over 100,000 collectors and 1.3 million NFTs minted, it merges cutting-edge gaming with blockchain technology.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the Unioverse, which aims to be a community-owned, royalty-free platform for game developers.

Random Games, the studio behind Unioverse, is pioneering this new era by empowering its community to create their own content using high-quality, royalty-free assets.

We are thrilled that Arctic7 has shown interest in the Unioverse,” said Tony Harman, Co-founder and CEO of Random Games. “Their expertise and creative vision align perfectly with our mission to create a groundbreaking gaming experience. We look forward to exploring potential projects together.



Arctic7, known for its expertise in game development and virtual production, has become a key player in transmedia innovation since 2022, fostering creative collaboration across the entertainment industry.