    Arctic7 Partners With Random Games for Unioverse Project

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Unioverse expanding with new virtual production expertise
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 14:29
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Random Games has announced a partnership with renowned game development studio Arctic7. The project will explore content development opportunities within the Unioverse.

    Unioverse is a sci-fi franchise and game creation platform. With over 100,000 collectors and 1.3 million NFTs minted, it merges cutting-edge gaming with blockchain technology.

    This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the Unioverse, which aims to be a community-owned, royalty-free platform for game developers.

    Random Games, the studio behind Unioverse, is pioneering this new era by empowering its community to create their own content using high-quality, royalty-free assets.

    We are thrilled that Arctic7 has shown interest in the Unioverse,” said Tony Harman, Co-founder and CEO of Random Games. “Their expertise and creative vision align perfectly with our mission to create a groundbreaking gaming experience. We look forward to exploring potential projects together.


    Arctic7, known for its expertise in game development and virtual production, has become a key player in transmedia innovation since 2022, fostering creative collaboration across the entertainment industry.

    #Unioverse
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

