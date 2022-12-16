Arbitrum's Enormous Network Activity Spike Is Synthetic, and Here's Why

Fri, 12/16/2022 - 08:26
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Arbitrum is growing massively, but most of its growth is fueled by Sybil attackers
The spike in activity on Ethereum's Layer 2 network has been massive. If we compared it with the beginning of the year, we will see thousands of percent in spikes in a few weeks, which may seem abnormal, taking into account the relative calmness on the market.

According to Delphi Digital, the main source of increased network activity is airdrop hunters who are not interested in Arbitrum's fundamentals and create synthetic activity on the network only to get rewarded.

The majority of wallets on Arbitrum represent average users, who make up to 100 transactions and generally show healthy on-chain behavior. However, more than 350,000 wallets have made only a single transaction, attempting to Sybil attack a potential airdrop.p

A Sybil attack is a targeted action against a blockchain that includes the creation of numerous fake identities to gain a foothold on the network and use it for monetary gain. Usually, large blockchain networks take certain measures to protect themselves from Sybil attacks.

Technically, the growth fueled by airdrops is not something that harms networks in the long term. The sole purpose of marketing campaigns that include airdrops is to attract attention, and a massive spike in network activity during the bear market will most likely do its job.

The popularity of Arbitrum and other L2 networks has been going down drastically after the Merge update and the crisis of the DeFi and NFT industries. Arbitrum, as do other networks released during Ethereum's scalability crisis, aim at reducing transaction costs and increasing processing speeds on the network. 

However, the current network activity on the Ethereum network is not irregular and can easily be processed and managed without the help of blockchains like Arbitrum.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

