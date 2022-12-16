Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd on Crypto: “There’s Going to Be a Washout”

Scott Minerd is convinced that cryptocurrencies will be transformative for the global economy, but they need a proper regulatory framework

During a recent Bloomberg interview , Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd warned that there was going to be a crypto washout.

Minerd drew a comparison between the cryptocurrency industry and the internet bubble. He also added that he had failed to understand the hype around the non-fungible token (NFT) sector that has now seemingly dwindled.

The Guggenheim executive is convinced that the cryptocurrency industry will have survivors, but he fell short of mentioning specific projects that will be able to weather the ongoing crisis.

Ads Ads

In order to be able to move forward, the cryptocurrency industry will need “a regulatory framework” that would be able to legitimize the nascent sector.

“I think it will be transformative to the general economy,” Minerd added.

However, following the collapse of the FTX, investor believes that there will be more financial shakeouts that are not necessarily limited to the cryptocurrency industry.