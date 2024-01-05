Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Skybridge founder and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has taken to the Twitter/X social media network to publish a tweet that seems to have intrigued cryptocurrency and financial community members among his army of followers.

Many decided that this was a hint at the much-awaited SEC decision bullish for crypto.

Here’s Scaramucci’s intriguing tweet

The Skybridge founder, known for his vocal support for Bitcoin as well as altcoins — Ethereum and several others — published an enigmatic tweet that consisted of just two words: “it’s done.”

Many crypto-themed accounts, including Crypto Capital Venture founder Dan Gambardello and analyst Will Clemente started asking whether this is about the SEC approving the spot Bitcoin ETF.

“Blink twice if you're talking about the bitcoin ETF,” another crypto fan commented.

Done, as in, ETF approved? 😳 — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) January 4, 2024

No responses as to what this tweet actually meant were provided by Scaramucci.

Bitcoin ETF prediction crashes Bitcoin price

On Wednesday this week, an article published by Jihan Wu’s Matrixport made an assumption that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is unlikely to approve the spot Bitcoin ETF filings submitted to it by a dozen of Wall Street companies throughout 2022, but it may leave them pending until later. The article cited various reasons, including political ones.

This news made the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin collapse by nearly 7%, falling loudly from $45,366 to the $42,202 level within just several hours. Traders began liquidating their long positions and wiping $730 million worth of cryptocurrencies from the market. Major altcoins, such as Ethereum, XRP, Solana and others, also began going down in price rapidly. XRP fell the hardest, losing approximately 10% of its price.

Since then, Bitcoin first managed to recover by 5.4%, rising to $44,498. By now, after another 4.25% fall and a 2.81% recovery, digital gold Bitcoin is changing hands at $43,816.

Many within the cryptocurrency community urged holders not to sell their Bitcoin just because of the Matrixport article. Still, experts believe the SEC is likely to green-light spot Bitcoin ETFs in January or in the first quarter anyway, naming March as another likely month for this decision.

Bitcoin ETF approval is expected to bring billions of USD into the crypto space. Another major trigger for a potential Bitcoin price surge is expected to be the fourth BTC halving expected to happen in April.