Advertisement
AD

New Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Filing Submitted by VanEck

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
VanEck has updated its filing for a Bitcoin ETF, adopting a cash-only approach
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 19:58
New Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Filing Submitted by VanEck
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Investment firm VanEck has made a fresh push in the race to secure approval for a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by submitting an amended S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Advertisement

This move, combined with a robust social media campaign teasing the potential of Bitcoin, signals VanEck's commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the cryptocurrency ETF space. 

The updated filing comes at a critical time as numerous firms fine-tune their offerings in anticipation of the SEC's final decision deadlines next month.

Menawhile, Industry titan BlackRock has named Jane Street and JPMorgan as authorized participants (APs) in its own updated filing—setting a competitive pace in the race toward ETF approval. 

Getting ready 

VanEck's latest amendment reveals a strategic shift to a cash-only approach for its Bitcoin ETF. This sets this filing apart from previous proposals that involved in-kind mechanisms, which the SEC has not approved. 

By dropping a new commercial alongside the filing, VanEck is doubling down on its appeal to both institutional and retail investors. 

Related
Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on Terra Decision

APs are not officially named in this amendment, but the requirement for an effective prospectus before launch means that details such as underwriters and associated fees will be disclosed in due course, offering clarity to potential investors.

An upcoming surge in trading?  

Now that the industry is preparing for the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF, major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has declared its readiness for an increase in trading activity. 

A spokesperson from Coinbase emphasized that their systems have been "extensively prepared for ETF approval," designed to handle surges in trading volume and liquidity. 

This assurance comes as Coinbase anticipates a greater demand on its systems with the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on Terra Decision
2023/12/29 20:32
Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on Terra Decision
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Ledger Finishes 2023 With Historic Milestone: Details
2023/12/29 20:32
XRP Ledger Finishes 2023 With Historic Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 29
2023/12/29 20:32
SHIB Price Analysis for December 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Phuket to Pioneer Blockchain Mass Adoption in Thailand with B2GC: Blockchain to Government Conference
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

New Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Filing Submitted by VanEck
Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on Terra Decision
XRP Ledger Finishes 2023 With Historic Milestone: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD