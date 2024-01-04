'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin supporter, financial entrepreneur and guru Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to the Twitter/X platform to talk about the approaching Bitcoin halving and draw the X community’s attention to it.

The halving is expected in April at block 840,000. It will reduce miners’ rewards by half, thus decreasing the amount of Bitcoin injected into the market.

Bitcoin halving endorsed by Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki revealed one of the major reasons why he believes that the poor and middle classes remain poor. He believes this is due to their surrounding: “They have poor friends and family.” He highlighted the importance of people who one gets surrounded by and takes examples from subconsciously.

“If you want to be rich it is essential to have rich friends or at minimum friends who want to be rich,” he says in his tweet. This is the regular subject Kiyosaki loves tweeting about to his 2.4 million followers. However, it was followed by a surprising turn — Kiyosaki for the first time mentioned the approaching Bitcoin halving event, suggesting that the community of his followers pays attention to it.

He also urged his followers to pay attention to gold and silver, but that is his usual sort of recommendation. Kiyosaki believes all these three assets — Bitcoin, gold, silver — to skyrocket within the next few years.

As for the Bitcoin halving, this will be the fourth halving event for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency. BTC miners’ reward will drop from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. This is a programmed deflationary mechanism integrated by the mysterious Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto, who launched Bitcoin exactly 15 years ago, in 2009.

Last year, Kiyosaki several times shared his Bitcoin price forecasts for the coming years. He first tweeted that he expected Bitcoin to reach $500,000 by 2025, but later he reduced his expectations and stated that the next stop for BTC would be $130,000.

Bitcoin price crash

On Dec. 3, Bitcoin suddenly collapsed, losing nearly 7%. It dropped to the $42,234 level and has managed to recover a little now, changing hands at $42,960. The reason was a report issued by Matrixport claiming the SEC may reject all Bitcoin spot ETFs.