Amazon Has "Had Serious Impact" on Burning SHIB on This Platform in August: Details

Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:36
Yuri Molchan
Amazon has made substantial contribution to burning SHIB tokens in August for this Shiba Inu burner
This Shib burn platform has stated that, in August, a significant contribution to burning SHIB this month overall was made via Amazon.

In the meantime, during the period of the last 24 hours, a total of 176,807,968 Shiba Inu has been sent to dead-end wallets.

Breaking 150 million SHIB for August with Amazon

@shib_superstore Twitter account set up by smartphone game maker Travis Johnson who uses his games and online store to burn SHIB, has announced that this month he has burned more than $2,000 worth of SHIB.

This comprises 149,476,831 Shiba Inu at the current exchange rate. Johnson stated several times that Amazon has provided substantial aid in burning Shiba Inu this month.

We broke $2,000 for the month! $1300 of which is from Bricks Buster, but Amazon and Upside have had serious impact as well.

In another recent tweet, he stated that virtually any purchase on Amazon that goes through his affiliate program with the e-commerce giant will "aid in burning SHIB." In August so far, Johnson has managed to send 25,637,181 SHIB to "inferno" wallets via Amazon. That amount of meme tokens is worth $342.

177 million SHIB removed, burn rate up 35.36%

In other news, Shibburn tracker of burn transactions has reported that over the past 24 hours, a total of 176,807,968 Shiba Inu has been removed from circulation by getting locked in unspendable wallets.

The removal of this SHIB stash from the circulating supply has pushed the overall burn rate up by 35.36%.

Mysterious whale buys 52.4 billion SHIB

As covered by U.Today earlier, a mysterious whale had acquired 52,470,888,570 Shiba Inu, paying $744,561 for it. According to the details of the transfer on Etherscan, the purchase was made on Binance exchange.

After that transaction, the total balance on that wallet comprised 657,401,453,770.745. This amount of SHIB is worth $8,789,457.

Prior to that, the top 100 Ethereum whales had bought $37.6 million worth of Shiba Inu, which is 2,827,067,669,172 SHIB tokens.

