52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk

A massive transaction, sending a total of 52,470,888,570 Shiba Inu meme tokens from a Binance wallet to an anonymous address, was spotted on Etherscan, taking place a couple of hours ago.
Whale scoops up 52.4 billion SHIB
This purchase of crypto was worth almost a million USD — $744,561.91. The overall balance of the anonymous whale's wallet now stands at 657,401,453,770.745 SHIB.
According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats, a crypto tracking service that follows largest wallets on Ethereum, Polygon, BSC and other chains, at the moment the largest whales on ETH are holding $162,127,202 worth of Shiba Inu.
As covered by U.Today earlier, some of the largest ETH whales bought a staggering $37.6 million in this popular canine token. This amount of USD can get you 2,827,067,669,172 Shiba Inu.
🐳 The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) August 25, 2022
$162,127,202 $SHIB
$98,846,909 $BIT
$79,250,379 $MKR
$66,799,954 $LINK
$64,986,268 $LOCUS
$58,817,254 $UNI
$48,722,687 $MANA
$45,614,549 $MATIC
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/jFn1zIOXPB pic.twitter.com/Jvd8JD7qft