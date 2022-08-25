52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk

Thu, 08/25/2022 - 15:48
Yuri Molchan
This whale, who holds over 600 billion SHIB, has added another 52.4 billion to his stash
A massive transaction, sending a total of 52,470,888,570 Shiba Inu meme tokens from a Binance wallet to an anonymous address, was spotted on Etherscan, taking place a couple of hours ago.

Whale scoops up 52.4 billion SHIB

This purchase of crypto was worth almost a million USD — $744,561.91. The overall balance of the anonymous whale's wallet now stands at 657,401,453,770.745 SHIB.

According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats, a crypto tracking service that follows largest wallets on Ethereum, Polygon, BSC and other chains, at the moment the largest whales on ETH are holding $162,127,202 worth of Shiba Inu.

As covered by U.Today earlier, some of the largest ETH whales bought a staggering $37.6 million in this popular canine token. This amount of USD can get you 2,827,067,669,172 Shiba Inu.

