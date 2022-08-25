52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk

This whale, who holds over 600 billion SHIB, has added another 52.4 billion to his stash

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A massive transaction, sending a total of 52,470,888,570 Shiba Inu meme tokens from a Binance wallet to an anonymous address, was spotted on Etherscan, taking place a couple of hours ago.

Whale scoops up 52.4 billion SHIB

This purchase of crypto was worth almost a million USD — $744,561.91. The overall balance of the anonymous whale's wallet now stands at 657,401,453,770.745 SHIB.

According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats, a crypto tracking service that follows largest wallets on Ethereum, Polygon, BSC and other chains, at the moment the largest whales on ETH are holding $162,127,202 worth of Shiba Inu.

Ads

As covered by U.Today earlier, some of the largest ETH whales bought a staggering $37.6 million in this popular canine token. This amount of USD can get you 2,827,067,669,172 Shiba Inu.