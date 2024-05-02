Algotech (ALGT) Token Sale Might be Entering Novel Phase in May as Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Above $63,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

2,603 BTC suddenly moved from Coinbase by 4 whales

Despite Bitcoin's recent plunge, some savvy investors are seizing the opportunity to buy the dip. Four anonymous cryptocurrency wallets purchased a staggering 2,603 BTC (approximately $166.2 million) on Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange. The Bitcoin was subsequently withdrawn, with three of the wallets now holding an identical balance of 762.8 BTC (worth roughly $48.77 million).

This development comes as Bitcoin's price fluctuates, falling more than 6% today from $64,560 to $60.2k. However, experts believe that if the Federal Reserve pauses or lowers interest rates, Bitcoin's price could experience a significant increase. Additionally, the influx of capital from Hong Kong ETFs and BTC whale accumulation has created a recovery in BTC's price trajectory, with some analysts predicting a return to $70,000 if macroeconomic forces shift in favor of Bitcoin.

The recent jobs report, which fell short of predictions, and the potential legal troubles of former Binance CEO CZ, who faces a possible three-year prison sentence, are among the factors contributing to Bitcoin's ongoing price drop. Nevertheless, the actions of these whales suggest that some investors remain bullish on Bitcoin's long-term prospects, potentially paving the way for a market recovery.

Bitcoin slips under $62K as Hong Kong ETFs disappoint

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced downward pressure during the European trading session following disappointing data regarding the uptake of newly listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Hong Kong tied to Bitcoin and ether. Within an hour, the leading cryptocurrency's value dropped nearly 2%, slipping from $63,300 to below $61,000. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, also saw a decline of 2.8%, falling to $3,066.

The six ETFs that debuted on the Hong Kong market on Tuesday significantly underperformed expectations, amassing a combined trading volume of only $11 million, a fraction of the anticipated $100 million. Bitcoin ETFs accounted for $8.5 million, with ether ETFs making up the remainder.

This collective volume pales compared to the first-day trading volume of $655 million for U.S.-based spot BTC ETFs. Since their launch on January 11, almost a dozen spot BTC ETFs in the United States have raised roughly $12 billion in investor money.

However, recent inflows have slowed, impacting Bitcoin's upward trajectory. Spot ETFs offer investors exposure to cryptocurrency without the need to directly own it and are generally preferred over futures-based ETFs, which can incur additional costs due to rollovers.

