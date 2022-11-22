AAG Partners with Simplex to Streamline Crypto-to-Fiat Operations in MetaOne Wallet

With new partnership, MetaOne users will be able to seamlessly buy Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins with their credit and debit cards

MetaOne is a new-gen cryptocurrency wallet focused on the most challenging use cases of the NFT and metaverse epoch. As the partnership between AAG and Simplex kicks off, MetaOne's users will be able to buy crypto in a seamless manner with their bank cards.

AAG partners with leading crypto-to-fiat payments processor Simplex

According to the official announcement shared by the team of cryptocurrency ecosystem AAG, it inked a partnership with Simplex, a mainstream provider of solutions for crypto-to-fiat conversion.

We are excited to announce that our MetaOne® mobile apps for iOS and Android are available as beta releases starting today! 🎊



🚀With MetaOne®, you have ownership, usability, security, and you are in full control of your assets.



Learn more: https://t.co/va8eN77Rfe pic.twitter.com/GLpY8OF0Tm — AAG (@aag_ventures) November 17, 2022

With this partnership scored, AAG's flagship end-user product, MetaOne cryptocurrency wallet, will have its own built-in fiat-to-crypto paygate. Its users are now able to buy crypto directly with their credit and debit cards.

Starting from November 2022, MetaOne's customers can purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Harmony (ONE), and Polygon (MATIC) with fiat from their cards.

Also, since AAG's technical design supports the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Harmony and Polygon networks natively, its users will be able to purchase other tokens on them, including NFTs. More blockchains will be added to this list in December 2022.

Jack Vinijtrongjit, co-founder and CEO of AAG, highlights that this integration is set to strengthen MetaOne's positions as an all-in-one solution for all crypto enthusiasts:

By partnering with Simplex, users will no longer have to go outside of our MetaOne® wallet to buy crypto. It’s part of our mission to make it easy to onboard novices to the Metaverse and Web3 by giving them all the tools they need to do so in one place. Thanks to this partnership, users will be able to start buying cryptocurrency – as well as our own AAG Token – using their credit and debit cards within minutes. It’s an important milestone in our mission of onboarding 1 billion users to the Metaverse by 2030.

As covered by U.Today previously, AAG Ventures rebranded to AAG earlier this year to emphasize its commitment to building metaverses and Web3 apps.

AAG Academy goes live to educate next generation of users about crypto

Dror Ben Eliyahu, Simplex's Head of Business Operations, is certain that the partnership is a natural step in the progress of both teams toward a better user experience for cryptocurrency owners globally:

We are excited to be the trusted payment partner of AAG Ventures, making it easy for their audience to buy AAG tokens and other cryptocurrencies, all within their MetaOne® Wallet app. AAG provides the complete Web3 infrastructure for new and experienced users alike. For us at Simplex it was a natural fit to support AAG's users with a seamless payment experience, fueling a painless onboarding process and mainstream DeFi adoption globally.

Also, AAG recently introduced its education initiative, AAG Academy, which is among the first user-friendly, jargon-free content portals for newbies that cover the cryptocurrency and blockchain concepts.

Besides dozens of detailed articles in multiple languages, AAG Academy invites its visitors to use Support Network and participate in the activities of the AAG community.