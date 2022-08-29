AAG Ventures Rebrands to AAG, Expands Its Bet on Metaverse

AAG team is set to focus on building infrastructure for next generation of Web3 and Metaverse projects

AAG Ventures, a heavy-hitting team of blockchain, fintech and Web3 professionals, shares the details of its rebranding and the next phases of its roadmap.

AAG Ventures becomes AAG, shares results of crucial funding round

According to the official statement of its team, AAG Ventures rebrands to AAG from late August 2022. The rebranding campaign is focused on highlighting AAG's commitment to building Web3 applications and Metaverse projects for retail.

Image by AAG

Under its new title, AAG is set to migrate from curating play-to-earn guilds in underpriviledged societies to building high-performance Web3 and Metaverse applications.

Last year, AAG organized an Axie Infinity (AXS) scholarship program: it onboarded 1,500 guild members, or "scholars" from the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, India, Russia, Nigeria and Argentina.

Jack Vinijtrongjit, co-founder and CEO at AAG, highlights the importance of this rebranding for the marketing and technical progress of his products and its clients:

In order for web3 to reach mainstream adoption, the industry has to reach a certain level of maturity as a whole. Until now, the focus has been mainly on developers and early adopters. We are here to change that. We need to provide a much better user experience while protecting the overall ideas of web3, which means openness, access, and decentralization.

To accomplish its new goals, the protocol secured $12.5 million in a private round from a clutch of high-profile blockchain-focused investors.

AAG Meta Wallet release is in cards, launch expected in Q4, 2022

Also, with its new name, AAG ecosystem will keep its focus on building a one-stop stack for crypto users and developers. In Q4, 2022, the team is going to unveil its MetaOne Wallet, an easy-to-use one-stop solution for the Metaverse segment.

Then, AAG continues working on its GameFi SDK designed to streamline the process of web development for early-stage teams and ventures.

That being said, AAG aims at bringing the next one billion people from all over the globe into the segment of Web3 and Metaverses by the year 2030.