94 Trillion SHIB Tokens Await Their Fate as SHIB Price Dips 4%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is facing a sell-off, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no exception. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a 4% price dip in response to prevailing market conditions. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.82% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000166.

Advertisement

The recent market movements have brought into focus a staggering 94 trillion SHIB tokens, whose fate hangs in the balance following a 4% dip in the token's price.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the SHIB price currently trades in a range between $0.00014 and $0.000017, where 94.35 trillion SHIB were bought by 58,040 addresses at an average price of $0.000015.

The market is keenly watching the SHIB price situation since the direction of the price movement may set the tone for Shiba Inu's short-term performance.

A further decrease could cause a sell-off, potentially challenging the next support levels, which, in this case, are between $0.00008 and $0.000014, where 153 trillion SHIB were acquired.

In contrast, a rebound might pave the way for additional increases, potentially bringing SHIB to a major barrier area between $0.000018 and $0.000019, where 421 trillion SHIB are currently held.

Crypto market sell-off

Shiba Inu's price drop coincides with a broader market decline, as the mood shifted to negative following a statement on the economy and monetary policy by Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, at an event in Portugal.

Bitcoin fell below $61,000, while several other cryptocurrencies had losses ranging from 3% to 13%.

The Fed, according to Powell, required more convincing that conditions were favorable to decrease interest rates – a significant move being closely followed by crypto and risk asset enthusiasts.

Markets have marginally reduced the odds of a rate decrease at the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September, which are still about 65%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.