    Shiba Inu Alert: Crucial Message Passed to SHIB Community

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Сryptocurrency space no stranger to scams, and Shiba Inu team taking steps to protect its community
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 13:11
    The Shiba Inu community has been alerted to an important update that requires immediate attention. Lucie, a member of the Shiba Inu team, has reposted a crucial message on X platform, announcing that the logo for SHEboshis (SHEB) has undergone an update. This change is significant for Shiba Inu and the wider crypto community.

    SHEboshis launched in February as an addition to the Shiboshi family, bringing a new dawn to the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Sheboshis adopts the DN404 standard, merging the best of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards.

    According to the X (Twitter) update, the SHEB token now has a refreshed visual identity, taking on a new logo. Along with the new logo, SHEboshis have a new contract address. It is crucial for the community to use this updated address for all future purchases and transactions related to SHEboshis or SHEB tokens.

    Why it matters

    The cryptocurrency space is no stranger to scams, and the Shiba Inu team is taking steps to protect its community. By updating the logo and contract address, they are creating a clear distinction between the official SHEboshis and any imitation tokens that might appear on the market.

    The update on X comes as a proactive measure to safeguard the Shiba Inu community against potential scams and ensure that all dealings with SHEboshis and SHEB tokens are secure. In this light, the importance of verifying the new logo and contract address for Sheboshis cannot be overemphasized for avoiding any fraudulent activities that could result in financial loss.

    Also, the Shiba Inu community should ensure they follow official Shiba Inu channels for the latest updates, and information in a key measure to stay safe and avoid scams.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

