Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Epic Comeback: Indicators Point to Possible SHIB Price Pivot

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be candidate for price rally if metric is validated
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu Epic Comeback: Indicators Point to Possible SHIB Price Pivot
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be a candidate for a price rebound if a key indication from on-chain data comes true.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, on-chain analytics firm Santiment points out Shiba Inu as one of the notable large-cap assets currently showing significant undervaluation. This observation is based on the MVRV Z-Score, a metric used to determine overvalued and undervalued assets based on average trader returns.

    The MVRV indicator compares the market value (MV) and the realized value (RV) of a crypto asset.  A high MVRV Z-Score indicates that the market value is significantly higher than the realized value, implying probable overvaluation. In contrast, a low MVRV Z-Score indicates undervaluation, implying that the crypto asset is now trading at a discount below to its inherent worth.

    According to Santiment’s analysis, Shiba Inu is currently underbought, with its MVRV Z-Score indicating undervaluation. This means that, on average, traders who have bought SHIB are currently holding it at a loss.

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 11:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faced With Critical Moment Amid 5% Price Rebound
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Historically, such periods of undervaluation have been followed by significant rallies as prices adjust to coincide with their true value. At the time of writing, SHIB has fallen 1.23% in the previous 24 hours to $0.000017, reflecting the market's overall lackluster price activity.

    What this means for Shiba Inu

    The indication of undervaluation is a potentially bullish sign for Shiba Inu. If this turns out to be accurate, SHIB could be on the verge of an epic price rebound.

    However, it should be borne in mind that market sentiment plays a crucial role in the price movements of cryptocurrencies, and Shiba Inu is no exception. Positive news, developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem or broader market trends could act as catalysts for the anticipated price rebound.

    Related
    Sun, 06/23/2024 - 10:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    That said, the coming weeks could prove pivotal for Shiba Inu, and all eyes will be on whether this indication translates into real market movement.

    As the crypto community awaits further developments, the question remains: will Shiba Inu's undervaluation trigger a massive market reversal? this answer remains yet unknown.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image Samson Mow Reveals What Will Happen to All Bitcoin Sales Now
    Jun 29, 2024 - 11:13
    Samson Mow Reveals What Will Happen to All Bitcoin Sales Now
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    Jun 29, 2024 - 11:13
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Jun 29, 2024 - 11:13
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Epic Comeback: Indicators Point to Possible SHIB Price Pivot
    Samson Mow Reveals What Will Happen to All Bitcoin Sales Now
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    Show all