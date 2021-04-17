72 Million XRP On the Move, Ripple Sends Part of It to Large ODL Corridor

Data shared by major blockchain sleuth has it that Ripple, along with several other platforms, have jointly moved 72 million XRP

Series of tweets from Whale Alert say that in the past twenty-four hours, a total of 72 million XRP coins has been shifted by Ripple and several crypto exchanges.

Those include Bitstamp, Coinbase, Upbit, Binance, Bitrue, BitGo, and a few others.

In particular, blockchain behemoth Ripple wired 10 million XRP to its largest ODL corridor in Latin America – Mexico-based Bitso platform. The transaction was made from the RL18-VN wallet.

Image via Twitter

The total value of the transferred XRP constitutes a whopping $116,423,167 at the current XRP rate of $1.62 per token.

After rising to the $1.49 level on April 11, the fourth largest digital currency by market cap made a slight drop and traded near $1.4 for a couple of days.

On April 14, it reached a $1.95 peak and at the time of writing is changing hands at $1.62, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.