72 Million XRP On the Move, Ripple Sends Part of It to Large ODL Corridor

Series of tweets from Whale Alert say that in the past twenty-four hours, a total of 72 million XRP coins has been shifted by Ripple and several crypto exchanges.
Those include Bitstamp, Coinbase, Upbit, Binance, Bitrue, BitGo, and a few others.
In particular, blockchain behemoth Ripple wired 10 million XRP to its largest ODL corridor in Latin America – Mexico-based Bitso platform. The transaction was made from the RL18-VN wallet.
The total value of the transferred XRP constitutes a whopping $116,423,167 at the current XRP rate of $1.62 per token.
After rising to the $1.49 level on April 11, the fourth largest digital currency by market cap made a slight drop and traded near $1.4 for a couple of days.
On April 14, it reached a $1.95 peak and at the time of writing is changing hands at $1.62, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.