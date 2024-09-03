5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Bull Run May Start in September, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens, Major Shiba Inu Game Goes Live on App Store: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

5 signs Bitcoin bull run is coming this September

In a recent X thread , the experts at Spot On Chain, the AI-powered on-chain analytics platform, have offered their insights on why Bitcoin could see a positive September this year. According to them, there are five reasons to believe so, with the first one being a curious trend; nearly 43% of negative Augusts have been followed by positive Septembers, which implies the possibility of a rebound for Bitcoin. Second, major players have been reducing their sales recently. The German government, Mt. Gox and Genesis Trading have collectively sold a substantial amount of Bitcoin, totaling over 170,000 BTC in July and August. Third, long-term holders remain strong; in August, they increased their supply by 262,000 BTC, bringing their total holding to 14.82 million BTC, or 75% of the total supply. Fourth, there is a possibility of a new wave of investment into Bitcoin ETFs. Last, but not least, is the combination of factors that could stimulate BTC purchases (potential rate cut by the Fed, FTX paying back $16 billion in cash, growing political support for favorable cryptocurrency regulations in the U.S.)

Ripple unlocks 1 billion XRP tokens

According to Wu Blockchain's recent report , citing Whale Alert crypto wallet tracking platform, on Sept. 1, Ripple fintech giant unlocked one billion XRP tokens from the rDqGA...mKxEsF in three transactions. The value of the unlocked tokens is estimated at over $560 million. Both XRPSCAN and Bithomp explorers marked the aforementioned address as an official Ripple address. Back In 2017, the company made the decision to place a total of 55 billion XRP tokens in several escrow wallets. To make the XRP supply more predictable, they began releasing one billion XRP tokens each month. However, the actual number of tokens that enter circulation often ends up being lower than this set amount. As explained by Ripple CTO David Schwartz, XRP tends to remain in the expired escrow until someone (anyone) cancels it. "Many escrows are split into multiple escrows that expire at the same time for administrative convenience," he added.

Advertisement

Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) game goes live on App Store: Details