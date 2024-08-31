    Shiba Inu Lead Issues Urgent Message to SHIB Holders

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama passes crucial message to Shiba Inu community
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 13:33
    
    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has issued a key message to the SHIB community. Kusama's tweet read: "If I didn’t RT, I didn’t co-sign. Be careful frens."

    Kusama's message seems to be a cautionary one to the community, urging them to be vigilant. The emphasis on retweets (RT) suggests that Kusama wants to clarify that any information or endorsements not directly shared or retweeted by him should be approached with caution.

    
    Kusama’s message underscores the importance of relying only on official channels for accurate information. This is particularly important, given that misinformation can spread rapidly in the crypto space.

    Earlier in August, Shiba Inu focused X account ShibArmy Scam Alerts reported that there have recently been a bunch of tokens and projects pretending to be part of the Shib ecosystem.

    To ensure that they are dealing with legitimate Shib projects or partners, users should always verify through the Shiba Inu official website; if they are not mentioned there, they might not be an official Shib project or partner.

    This way, they would be ensuring they are only engaging with what is officially part of the Shib ecosystem.

    Warnings issued to Shiba Inu community

    In recent days, various warnings have been issued to the Shiba Inu community as scammers and bad actors seek to leverage SHIB's growing popularity.

    In a recent tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alerts warned the SHIB community to beware of fake accounts on Discord and other platforms. They should ensure they are connected via social media to only official accounts.

    Impersonators and scammers often create fake accounts with the intent to provide misleading information to create doubt, misdirect you to fake websites, or even obtain personal details, which would be utilized maliciously.

    As a crucial reminder, the Shiba Inu community should bear in mind that no Discord admin/mod or Telegram admin will ever message them first regarding support.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

