    Stellar (XLM) Eyes Golden Cross as Price Makes 10% Jump

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 10:49
    Stellar (XLM) poised for fifth consecutive day of gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Stellar (XLM) is gaining momentum. The crypto asset has skyrocketed 10% in the last 24 hours and is approaching a golden cross formation on its four-hour chart.

    The golden cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average (typically the 50-period) crosses above a longer-term moving average (like the 200-period). On XLM’s four-hour chart, this crossover is imminent as the four-hour SMA 50 is now facing upward and getting ready to cross above the SMA 200, indicating that upward momentum may be building in the short term.

    XLM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    At the time of writing, XLM was up 8.8% in the last 24 hours to $0.284, poised for its fifth consecutive day of gains. Several cryptocurrencies have seen gains as markets recovered from profit-taking earlier this week. Bitcoin (BTC) surged beyond $94,000 in the Asian morning hours Friday, with traders indicating increased optimism about short-term gains.

    In a positive move for the crypto market, the Federal Reserve has joined other U.S. banking regulators in removing prior years' crypto recommendations, including notices that banks should obtain pre-approvals before engaging in cryptocurrency transactions.

    XLM surges for four days in row

    Stellar (XLM) has steadily ticked higher after rebounding from its recent low of $0.20 on April 7, attracting the attention of traders. In its latest surge, XLM has posted four consecutive days of gains since April 21, implying that a stronger recovery may be unfolding.

    This continuous increase has brought Stellar above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $0.261, a critical resistance level that has limited XLM price movement since January 2025.

    With the daily SMA 50 surpassed, XLM’s next barrier is the 200-day SMA at $0.285. Breaking above this level could open the door to a more sustained rally and possibly a retest of the $0.444 to $0.514 range.

    If selling pressure returns to the market, the $0.227 support will be watched closely, ahead of $0.199.

