Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Game Goes Live on AppStore: Details

Shiba Inu has significantly moved to serve ecosystem members on the iOS platform. This move aligns with the core objective of the Shiba Inu project, namely, consistently developing various utilities that benefit users in its ecosystem.

Agent Shiboshi now on iOS

According to the announcement shared by PlayWithShib on X, the game Agent Shiboshi is now accessible for download on iOS devices. Therefore, iPhone users can visit the App Store to download and join the action.

Agent Shiboshi has been available to Android device users for some time. Following Android users' positive reviews and enthusiasm, SHIB developers have made the game available to iPhone users so they can join in and "save the world."

The fantasy violence game has Agent Shiboshi as the hero, out to take down enemies in the form of evil Shadowcats. The action game tests the player's ability to aim and shoot. Although available on iOS, Agent Shiboshi is only compatible with iOS 13.0 or later for iPhones, iPads and iPod touch.

However, Mac requires macOS 11.0 or later, as well as an Apple M1 chip.

Community reactions and concerns over game features

Although the official announcement highlighted positive reviews from Android users, mixed reactions have trailed the update. The reactions border on silence about other features of the game, which remain of huge concern to members of the SHIB ecosystem.

Some users maintain that the primary focus should be projects that burn tokens or serve as a deflationary mechanism. In their argument, these users suggest that SHIB developers appear to have abandoned transactional burns to focus on other projects.

However, in an earlier report by U.Today, responding to a critic following the same line of argument, Shytoshi Kusama pleaded for patience. Kusama also assured the community that efforts were being made to address the meme coin's poor valuation.

Data shows that Shiba Inu had dipped by 0.52% to $0.00001337 at the time of writing. This bearish sentiment has dogged Shiba Inu for some time now.