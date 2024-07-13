Advertisement
    21.87 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours to Make All Difference

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano whales set ADA on ambitious path
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 13:06
    
    This weekend is one like no other with the majority of top altcoins, including Cardano (ADA), in a rebound mode. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Cardano's price is pegged at $0.4221, up by 5.29% in the past 24 hours. Forming strong support above the $0.4 price mark comes with a lot of underlying on-chain push, including the whale embrace.

    Cardano reaffirms lead in whale transactions

    Data from the crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB) hinted at a Cardano whale trend as this metric has jumped by over 4.5% in 24 hours to $8.87 billion. By whale volume, only Bitcoin has recorded more figures than Cardano among the top digital currencies besides stablecoins.

    Article image
    Cardano Large Transactions Chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

    Related
    Ultra-Bullish Cardano Price Pattern No One Talks About
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 16:42
    Ultra-Bullish Cardano Price Pattern No One Talks About
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Precisely, 21.87 billion ADA has been moved by whales in 24 hours, solidifying the coin’s ongoing price rally. For Cardano, the growth trend follows something like a script.

    First, the whales, generally named as those who conduct transactions upward of $100,000, ignite an unusual buying spree. Then the trading volume shifts positively as it is currently pegged at $333,501,886, up 1.87% overnight. The resultant impact is an uptick in the price of the coin as showcased by current market data.

    Developmental prop-up for ADA

    Despite the high volatility, Cardano is a protocol with a deep sense of developmental responsibility. The blockchain has continued to roll out new updates such that it can beat any criticism on reasons for its coin’s growth without the right fundamental backing.

    Related
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on Major Milestone
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 16:00
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on Major Milestone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    For Cardano, the next major milestone after the Midnight Protocol launch is to have the entire ecosystem shift to a self-governing one. The network is on track to achieve this with the forthcoming Chang upgrade that will help usher in the Voltaire Era.

    The timeline is slated for this month, and chances are the 21.87 billion ADA can make all the difference.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    
