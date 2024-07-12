Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) is preparing for the highly anticipated Chang upgrade, with some new releases activated ahead of this historic milestone.

Advertisement

Ktorz, technical director at Cardano Foundation, has intimated to the Cardano community about a new release for Ogmios, a lightweight bridge interface for a Cardano node that offers a WebSockets API that enables local clients to speak Ouroboros' mini-protocols via JSON/RPC.

In a tweet, Ktorz noted that Ogmios is now ready for the Chang 1 update with the release of v6.5.0. The latest release shares compatibility with recently launched Cardano node 9.0.0. It also possesses a new ledger state query for treasury and reserves, as well as new protocol parameters covering the new reference script fee and max size.

Ogmios is now ready for Chang 1; v6.5.0 is out! https://t.co/Q6bJFxcB3j



✅ Compatibility with cardano-node == 9.0.0

✅ A new ledger state query for treasury and reserves

✅ New protocol parameters covering the new reference script fee & max size

✅ And more...



Enjoy 🎁 — KtorZ (@_KtorZ_) July 12, 2024

Ktorz noted that the formula for fee calculation is changing in Conway, with Script references now priced in as part of the minimum transaction fee. The release notes include an annex outlining the new equation and some plots offering a sense of its impact.

Cardano prepares for Chang upgrade

The Cardano ecosystem is poised for a major transformation with the upcoming Chang upgrade.

Chang is a pivotal upgrade that aims to enable decentralized governance on the Cardano blockchain. This technique is firmly based on the Voltaire-era ideals outlined by Cardano's roadmap and detailed in CIP-1694. The upgrade will be carried out in two major phases, Chang 1 and Chang 2, with each introducing critical governance aspects that will give the community a meaningful say in the protocol's development.

Chang Upgrade 1 will add governance features to Cardano and start the technical bootstrapping phase, as outlined in CIP-1694. Chang Upgrade 2 removes CIP-1694 from the technical bootstrapping process, allowing for complete on-chain governance functionality, including DRep participation and governance actions.