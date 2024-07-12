Advertisement
    Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano poised for significant transformation with upcoming Chang upgrade
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 15:44
    Cardano (ADA) is preparing for the highly anticipated Chang upgrade, with some new releases activated ahead of this historic milestone.

    Ktorz, technical director at Cardano Foundation, has intimated to the Cardano community about a new release for Ogmios, a lightweight bridge interface for a Cardano node that offers a WebSockets API that enables local clients to speak Ouroboros' mini-protocols via JSON/RPC.

    In a tweet, Ktorz noted that Ogmios is now ready for the Chang 1 update with the release of v6.5.0. The latest release shares compatibility with recently launched Cardano node 9.0.0. It also possesses a new ledger state query for treasury and reserves, as well as new protocol parameters covering the new reference script fee and max size.

    Ktorz noted that the formula for fee calculation is changing in Conway, with Script references now priced in as part of the minimum transaction fee. The release notes include an annex outlining the new equation and some plots offering a sense of its impact.

    Cardano prepares for Chang upgrade

    The Cardano ecosystem is poised for a major transformation with the upcoming Chang upgrade.

    Chang is a pivotal upgrade that aims to enable decentralized governance on the Cardano blockchain. This technique is firmly based on the Voltaire-era ideals outlined by Cardano's roadmap and detailed in CIP-1694. The upgrade will be carried out in two major phases, Chang 1 and Chang 2, with each introducing critical governance aspects that will give the community a meaningful say in the protocol's development.

    Chang Upgrade 1 will add governance features to Cardano and start the technical bootstrapping phase, as outlined in CIP-1694. Chang Upgrade 2 removes CIP-1694 from the technical bootstrapping process, allowing for complete on-chain governance functionality, including DRep participation and governance actions.

