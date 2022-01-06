2022 Could Be Tough Year for Crypto, Says MAI Capital's Chris Grisanti

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent interview on CNBC’s “The Exchange,” Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management, opined that 2022 would likely be a tougher year for crypto.

Chris Grisanti says $AMZN is a great buy amid the #tech wreck...and $ROKU is worth a look too, if you can stomach some volatility.



He's also predicting a #crypto collapse in 2022!@KellyCNBC @CNBCTheExchange pic.twitter.com/54hnq5ZvKr — The Exchange (@CNBCTheExchange) January 6, 2022

Grisanti claims that the new asset class will likely become the victim of its own success, predicting that various countries throughout the globe will step up their regulatory game:

There will be calls for regulations from all over the place (from China, from Europe, here in the U.S.).

He expects altcoins to take the worst beating, claiming that Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, will be able to weather a possible regulatory onslaught.



Grisanti says that Bitcoin will actually benefit from regulations because institutions will grow more comfortable with the idea of adding “digital gold” to their portfolios.