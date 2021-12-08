Mike Novogratz Expects Bitcoin to Stay Above $42,000

Mike Novogratz says that it would be surprising to see Bitcoin below $40,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes that the price of Bitcoin is not going to fall below $40,000.



The crypto mogul told CNBC host Joe Kernen earlier today that he would be surprised to see the biggest cryptocurrency revisiting the aforementioned price level.

"I think $42,000 should hold, that should be the bottom of this move. It would surprise me if it went below $40,000," says @Novogratz on #Bitcoin's latest dip $BTC. "There's so many more people participating on it. It's hard for me to see if going below." pic.twitter.com/4VuYIw01dF — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) December 8, 2021

Novogratz is convinced that $42,000 will remain at the bottom of the ongoing correction.



I think $42,000 should hold, that should be the bottom of this move. It would surprise me if it went below $40,000.



Bitcoin suddenly collapsed 21% on Dec. 4, making crypto traders dust off their $20,000 charts.



The cryptocurrency managed to recover to $52,000 on Dec. 8, but it was rejected there.

There's so many more people participating on it. It's hard for me to see if going below.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading down 2.7%, slightly above the $49,000 level on cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.Novogratz claims that Bitcoin going below $40,000 would result in a significant sentiment shift, adding that such a dramatic drop would make him scratch his head.The crypto boss remains optimistic due to the increasing number of people participating in the industry:

However, as reported by U.Today, growth investor Louis Navellier recently said that Bitcoin could drop to $10,000 if it were to lose the do-or-die $28,500 support level that managed to hold during a dramatic correction in summer.



After a streak of unsuccessful predictions in 2018, the hedge fund veteran made a prescient call about Bitcoin reclaiming its previous record high of $20,000 by the end of 2020.



Bitcoin is now up 73% in 2021, significantly underperforming some of the top altcoins.