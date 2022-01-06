Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters in March

News
Thu, 01/06/2022 - 17:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC customers will "most likely" be able to purchase tickets with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu starting from March
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Coming to AMC Theaters in March
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

AMC CEO Adam Aron has just taken to Twitter to announce that the world’s largest movie theater chain will “most likely” add support for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the most popular meme coins, this March.

The two canine cryptocurrencies will be accepted for all sorts of payments made through the company’s website.

As reported by U.Today, Aron ran a Twitter poll in late October to find out whether the company’s customers wanted to see Shiba Inu among accepted cryptocurrencies.

The vast majority of the respondents were in favor of adding SHIB to AMC’s payment lineup.

Related
New York Mayor Makes Case for Buying Bitcoin Dip
In mid-November, the AMC boss tweeted that the cinema giant would add support for Shiba Inu within the following four months.

This came after Aron’s Twitter followers overwhelmingly voted to be able to buy tickets with Dogecoin.   

#Shiba Inu #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Bottom Out at $38,000
01/06/2022 - 16:04
Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Bottom Out at $38,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon Teases 3 Milestones for 2022, XRP Forms “Death Crosses” Pattern, SHIB and ADA Present Buying Opportunity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/06/2022 - 15:57
Polygon Teases 3 Milestones for 2022, XRP Forms “Death Crosses” Pattern, SHIB and ADA Present Buying Opportunity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano's First All-in-One DeFi Wallet Announces New Connectivity Milestone
01/06/2022 - 15:31
Cardano's First All-in-One DeFi Wallet Announces New Connectivity Milestone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide