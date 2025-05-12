NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Scottie Pippen, a former outstanding NBA player, has taken to social media to address the global crypto community with an important message about Bitcoin. Pippen seems to be celebrating the recent Bitcoin price jump as the leading crypto spiked close to $106,000 briefly.

Pippen is a well-known Bitcoin bull who became famous within the crypto community thanks to his half-humorous tweets telling about Satoshi Nakamoto visiting him, while he was asleep and giving him insights about future BTC market bull runs.

"Feels good to be a Bitcoin bull"

Scottie Pippen tweeted proudly: “Damn it feels good to be a Bitcoin BULL” as the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value, BTC, soared to touch the $105,700 level earlier today.

Damn it feels good to be a Bitcoin BULL — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 11, 2025

According to a report published by on-chain data aggregator Santiment, the Bitcoin price jump took place as U.S. and Chinese government representatives came to an agreement in Geneva to lift trade tariffs against their countries for 90 days to ease international tensions on the global trade and financial markets.

The U.S. is reportedly set to reduce the tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, and China will do likewise, cutting down trade fees from 125% to 10% for three months. Bitcoin and stock markets reacted bullishly, with BTC and major stock indexes going up. However, Santiment stressed, it is important to wait for an official statement to be made by Donald Trump.

Metaplanet now holds more Bitcoin than El Salvador

Earlier today, Japanese company Metaplanet, which recently began following Strategy’s Bitcoin playbook and began to raise funds from investors to accumulate BTC, announced yet another Bitcoin buy.

Today, the company acquired 1,241 Bitcoins worth $125.3 million, paying $100,967 for one BTC. Now Metaplanet holds a total of 6,796 BTC in its long-term bag. That is more than El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings, according to a tweet posted by Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich.

Metaplanet now holds more Bitcoin than El Salvador. From humble beginnings to rivaling nation-states, we’re just getting started.



メタプラネットのビットコイン保有量がついにエルサルバドルを超えました。小さな一歩から始まり、今や国家に匹敵する規模へ。まだまだここからです。 pic.twitter.com/E18Td9tHfc — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) May 12, 2025

El Salvador, the country that adopted Bitcoin as the only official medium of exchange in 2021, now owns 6,714 Bitcoins worth $699,308,083. However, Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) outpaces them both as it currently holds 555,450 BTC valued at almost $58 billion.

However, Strategy here loses leadership to to BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF iShares, which owns almost 572,000 BTC as of last Friday.